Gardaí patrol local trains passing through Laois

A garda on patrol in a train carriage / PHOTO; KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Anti-social behaviour was targeted by Gardaí and Irish Rail on commuter trains through Laois, Offaly and Kildare on the way to Dublin.
The purpose of the patrols is to detect and prevent anti-social behaviour and to support Irish Rail staff. More below link.
The operations are carried out by Gardaí from Kildare, Laois/Offaly and the Dublin Region. Gardaí said the patrols have resulted in a decrease in reports of anti-social behaviour on trains and at rail stations.
avid Walsh-Kemmis, Ballykilcavan Farm with visitors at Ballykilcavan Farm, Stradbally for the Ballykilcavan Brewery open day as part of Heritage Week in 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.