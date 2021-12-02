Man fortunate gardaí there to help him after fall on roundabout in Laois

A man who fell and injured himself on a roundabout was fortunate the gardaí were there at the time to help him, Portlaoise district court heard on last week.

Richard Maybury, 55, of 16 For O’Connor Crescent, Mountrath was charged with intoxication on April 3, 2019.

The court heard that at 8pm gardaí were on patrol when they observed a man on a footpath. He later fell on the roundabout and injured his head. He suffered a concussion and was taken to Portlaoise hospital for treatment.

Mr Maybury said he did not remember the incident. He told the court he was on medication at the time and did not think it would do that to him.

The garda told Judge Staines that it was fortunate for Mr Maybury that the gardai were there at the time.

Mr Maybury told Judge Staines he might now take a couple of drinks but not the same as he used to.

The judge fined him €40, and told him to stay off drink and that he was lucky the gardaí were there to help him.