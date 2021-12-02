Had mobile phone in prison cell in Laois

A man was found with a phone in his cell in prison, Portlaoise court heard last week. Martin Foley, 49 of 41 Branswood, Athy was charged with possession of a mobile phone at the Midlands Prison Portlaoise on October 16, 2019.
Defence Counsel, Suzanne Dooner told the court that the phone had been to contact his family. His partner had had cancer and had passed away in July 2020.
Mr Foley had been released four months ago and had engaged with Merchants Quay Ireland. He was now free of drugs and was under the eye of the Circuit Court on another matter.
Judge Catherine Staines imposed Section 1(2) of the Probation Act.
