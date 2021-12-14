Strict bail conditions for Laois man

Bail was granted to a man at Portlaoise court last week, despite garda objections.

Francis Tuohy, 20, of Dysartbeg, Mountrath is charged with criminal damage at Market Square, Mountrath on August 18 this year and a threat to damage property at Daingeanrow, Castletown on December 5.

It is alleged that Mr Tuohy attacked a car with a sledgehammer with nails at Market Square, Mountrath on August 18, and allegedly threatened to burn down a property in Castletown on December 5.

Gardaí objected to bail.

Judge Catherine Staines granted bail, saying the objections did not quite meet the threshold of Section 2 of the Bail Act 1997. Mr Tuohy had no previous convictions and no warrant history.

The Judge said she was imposing very strict bail conditions. She warned Mr Tuohy that if these were breached he would go into custody.

The conditions included that he reside at Dysartbeg, curfew from 9pm to 7am; give his phone number to the Gardaí and be available at all times for calls; stay away from the Cash and Lalor families and from Keith Cash; and stay away from Castletown.

Gardaí noted that tensions between families in the area were running high.