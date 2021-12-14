Search

14 Dec 2021

Strict bail conditions for Laois man

Strict bail conditions for Laois man

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Bail was granted to a man at Portlaoise court last week, despite garda objections. 

Francis Tuohy, 20, of Dysartbeg, Mountrath is charged with criminal damage at Market Square, Mountrath on August 18 this year and a threat to damage property at Daingeanrow, Castletown on December 5. 

It is alleged that Mr Tuohy attacked a car with a sledgehammer with nails at Market Square, Mountrath on August 18, and allegedly threatened to burn down a property in Castletown on December 5.

Gardaí objected to bail. 

Judge Catherine Staines granted bail, saying the objections did not quite meet the threshold of Section 2 of the Bail Act 1997. Mr Tuohy had no previous convictions and no warrant history. 

The Judge said she was imposing very strict bail conditions. She warned Mr Tuohy that if these were breached he would go into custody. 

The conditions included that he reside at Dysartbeg, curfew from 9pm to 7am; give his phone number to the Gardaí and be available at all times for calls; stay away from the Cash and Lalor families and from Keith Cash; and stay away from Castletown. 

Gardaí noted that tensions between families in the area were running high.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media