Man left shop in Laois with bottles of Highland whiskey

A man left a shop with two bottles of whiskey in a bag, Portlaoise court heard last week.
Vincent Wade, 45, of 45 Beechlawn, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise was charged with theft of two bottles of Highland whiskey from Aldi on October 19 this year. The value of the drink was €29.98.
Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Wade was in the company of a second individual who put the two bottles in his bag.
Mr Wade had not brought the whiskey back.
The matter was adjourned to December 16 to allow him to pay compensation.
