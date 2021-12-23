Took cannabis into Laois prison

Took cannabis into the Midlands prison



A woman took cannabis into the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise court heard last week..

Helen Darcy, 40, of 6 Ard na Greine, Tullow, Carlow was charged with conveying a controlled drug into the Midlands Prison on November 27 this year and possession of cannabis herb on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 3.20pm on November 27 at the Midlands Prison Ms Darcy delivered a black package to an inmate. A search of the package found cannabis, to the value of €40.

Ms Darcy had made admissions. She had no previous convictions.

The Defence Counsel said that she was never in trouble before. Her partner was in the Midlands Prison on road traffic matters. She felt under pressure to bring in an amount of drugs. It was misguided.

She was a full time carer to her daughter. She had €100 in court and was deeply apologetic.

Judge Caterine Staines said she took into account that she was a carer.

She imposed a fine of €100. A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.