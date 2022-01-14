Ashling Murphy murder probe refocuses on new CCTV image

Gardaí investigating the murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy have an image of a new person of interest.

It is understood the officers are examining a still image of footage obtained from a CCTV camera in Tullamore town centre which shows a man on a bicycle.

The image shows a man on a bike which is similar to the bicycle which gardaí are seeking information since the investigation began on Wednesday.

Gardaí had that image on Thursday when they were questioning another man before he was released and completely eliminated from their enquiries.

He had been held since Wednesday evening following the discovery of fatal assault victim Ashling Murphy (23) on the bank of the Grand Canal at Cappincur near Tullamore.

It is believed a similarity in appearance between the individual on the bike and the previous suspect was one of the reasons a man with no connection to the crime was mistakenly identified and detained.

Gardai first appealed for information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks on Wednesday evening.

They have renewed that appeal since because it is believed the bike and its movements prior to the crime are crucial to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.