Man arrested after Gardai raid major cannabis growhouse in the Midlands

An image of the seizure on Friday
Gardai in the Midlands raided a cannabis growhouse in the Midlands on Friday.
Shortly before midday, detectives in Longford carried out a search under warrant of a property in Edgewortstown where 32 cannabis plants worth an estimated €26,000 were discovered.
During the course of the search gardai also discovered a sophisticated cultivation and manufacturing system including humidifiers, a digital thermostat, extensive insulation, heat lighting, fans, an air ventilation system and plant fertiliser.
All of the plants seized are now expected to undergo analysis as part of the investigation.
A man in his 30s was arrested and brought to Granard garda station for questioning over the incident and was subsequently charged.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.