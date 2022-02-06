Did not see cyclist in Laois town

A taxi driver did not see a cyclist, Portlaoise court heard recently.
Jack Tombrien, 58, of 2 Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise was charged with careless driving at Tower Hill, Portlaoise on July 27, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that there was a road traffic accident on the date in question in which a cyclist had been struck by a taxi. The cyclist fell to the ground. The taxi had flicked him.
Appearing for Mr Tombrien, solicitor Philip Meagher said the cyclist had been clipped. He said that Mr Tombrien had not noticed the cyclist entering from the left. The cyclist has stumbled and fell to the ground.
He was fined €200.
