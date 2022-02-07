Search

08 Feb 2022

Laois Gardaí charge men after string of car break-ins and related bank card tapping

car-break-in

07 Feb 2022 2:53 PM

Laois Gardaí have arrested and charged two people they suspect were responsible for a string of thefts from cars in Portarlington and Mountrath.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement on Sunday, February 6 after the individuals were apprehended.

"Two males were arrested over the weekend as part of our investigation into thefts from vehicles in Mountrath and Portarlington.
Both have been charged with these thefts and the subsequent tapping of bank cards at retail outlets," it said.

The statement added that both suspects are due to appear in Court arising from the incidents.

