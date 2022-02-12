Portlaoise Garda detectives need public help with Laois burglaries

Laois Gardaí have appealed to the public for their help in tracking down thieves responsible for robberies in the past week.

Laois Offaly Gardaí made the appeal in a statement.

"Portlaoise Gardai are investigating two burglaries in Rathmore, Stradbally and Ratheniska village on Wednesday evening February 9 last," they said.

They appealed for help in tracking any suspicious cars or persons in the area particularly between the hours of 8 - 9.30pm.

Any information should be given to the Detective Branch, Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74135.

The Garda division took the opportunity took the opportunity warn local people about a rise in burglaries from homes.

"We have seen an increase in Domestic Burglary over the past number of weeks. We continue to work with communities to prevent and detect these crimes.

"Keeping the burglar out starts with keeping gates closed. An open gate is an invitation onto your property, but if a criminal has to climb over a gate or wall, they know that trespassing increases their chances of getting caught.

"Turn on lights, use timer switches, lock all doors and use an alarm to deter burglars. Cash and jewellery remain the target, so don’t keep large amounts of cash at home and consider a certified safe if you have expensive jewellery.

"We’ve seen during the pandemic that burglars don’t generally target occupied properties, so making your home look like there is someone at home is a great deterrent. Smart home security devices such as video doorbells are a great tool for protecting your property when you’re not around.

"More affordable than traditional CCTV systems, they can be self-installed and ensure you can view a live feed from the camera through your smartphone even when you’re not at home. More importantly they allow you to remotely speak with a caller, giving the impression someone is at home," concluded the statement.