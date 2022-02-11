Drunk driver of stolen Audi arrested by Laois Gardai

Laois Gardaí arrested the driver of a car who was first stopped on suspicion of danger driving but is likely to face string of other charges in court.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after bring the Audi to a halt on Friday, January 11.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol earlier today stopped this vehicle on the M7 after it was observed driving dangerously. The vehicle had earlier been reported stolen and the driver who was intoxicated, gave false details to Gardaí when stopped and was subsequently discovered to be disqualified from driving. MORE BELOW LINK.
"A quantity of stolen goods was also recovered from the vehicle. Driver arrested and vehicle seized," the said.
Pictured at Áras an Chontae for the Laois Community and Volutary Awards Launch were Back: Dan Bergin Laois P.P.N, Donal Brennan Director of Services, Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach Laois Co Co, John Mul
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.