Search

14 Feb 2022

Garda tech device play big part in arrest of banned driver in Laoias

Garda tech device play big part in arrest of banned driver in Laoias

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

14 Feb 2022 2:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Technology played a big part in the arrest of a banned driver in Laois in recent days.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems used in a Laois Garda Traffic Corps vehicle used with an app on garda phones to a banned driver being stopped and detained in the county on Friday, February 11.

Apart from finding out that the driver should not have been behind the wheel, the technology also led the gurads to confirming on the spot that the motorist had no insurance for the car that had not been passed safe to drive.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after the motorist was brought to a halt.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Borris-in-Ossory last night stopped this vehicle after an ANPR alert warning for no insurance or NCT. The driver's licence was checked on the Garda Mobility App and they were discovered to be disqualified from driving. Driver arrested and charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court," said the statment.

The Gardaí say ANPR uses optical character recognition technology to automatically read vehicle registration plates. The technology can read number plates at a rate of six per second on vehicles travelling up to 180km/h.
 
The Gardaí say ANPR systems also include a speed detection capability. 

Need Garda vetting in Laois? the Laois Volunteer Centre is here to help

All Garda vehicles fitted with ANPR camera systems can identify vehicles as being stolen, untaxed, suspect, cited as connected with terrorist suspects, crime groups, drug trafficking, people trafficking and/or persistent offending.

Watch video below to learn more about the mobility app.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media