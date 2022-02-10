Need Garda vetting in Laois? the Laois Volunteer Centre is here to help

Community groups, clubs and organisations around Laois whose members may need to be Garda vetted so they can deliver their services are being encouraged to get in touch with the Laois Volunteer Centre.

If a necessary and regular part of your work or volunteering involves having access to, or contact with, children or vulnerable persons, the Centre says that you will be required to be Garda vetted.

As part of their commitment to supporting voluntary and community organisations, Laois Volunteer Centre says it is now providing a Garda vetting service in Laois groups and organisations who do not have a Garda Vetting Liaison Person within their own organisation.

Caitriona Ryan is Laois Volunteer Centre Manager.

“I’m delighted to be able to help organisations with something as practical as Garda Vetting training and processing Garda Vetting applications. Without the appropriate training and access to an efficient vetting service, the day to day operations of organisations can be severely hampered.

"To date, the feedback from the organisations we work with to provide this service has been extremely positive. We offer a low cost, friendly service. If any charitable organisation/not for profit group in the County would like to avail of this service or make further enquiries, I would be very happy to assist them,” she said.

She adds that the Laois Volunteer Centre team is ready and waiting to answer any questions you may have, train and guide you through the procedure, and act on your behalf.

If your voluntary, community or charitable organisation wishes to avail of the Garda vetting service information, please contact the Laois Volunteer Centre on 087 24 99 659 or by emailing info@volunteerlaois.ie

The Laois Volunteer Centre also provides a wide range of services for other charitable/not for profit organisations (sourcing volunteers, advertising volunteering roles, matching volunteers to organisations, providing training on volunteer management, policy development on volunteerism, advice on compliance with the Charities Regulatory Authority etc.).

See also https://volunteerlaois.ie/