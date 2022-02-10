Laois woman passes Joe Duffy in RTÉ listener charts

Mountrath native Claire Byrne has enjoyed more success with confirmation that she has enjoyed a 6,000 rise in listeners to her show on RTÉ Radio 1 each day.

The rise also puts her ahead of Joe Duffy's afternoon show.

The latest JNLR/Ipsos MRBI figures show that 346,000 listeners now tune in to Today with Claire Byrne on weekdays.

The Laois woman is now the fourth most listened to show on radio in Ireland according to he figures which cover the months from May to December 2021.

The Monday to Friday show enjoys a 9% share of the radio audience putting her just ahead of Joe Duffy's Liveline which has 343,000 listeners on average each day. Duffy did not enjoy a rise in figures in the second half of 2021.

Claire has been behind the mic of the Today show since August 2020, after another Laois native Sean O'Rourke retired from the station.

The Laois woman continues to host her Monday night show on RTÉ 1 television but she spoke about the pressures of work and the need for more work life balance in 2021.

A past pupil of the Brigidine Convent Secondary School in Mountrath, she said the need to spend more time with family was brought into focus after her father Tom passed away in Laois last year.