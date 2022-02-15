Search

15 Feb 2022

Man drove in Laois town while disqualified

Man drove in Laois town while disqualified

15 Feb 2022

A man drove while disqualified, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last. 

John Kerry, 44, of 74 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick was charged with no insurance and driving without a licence at Kirwan Park on January 7, 2022. He pleaded guilty. 

He was also driving while disqualified, the court was told. 

Defending, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Kerry was living in Dublin. He had four children. 

He was driving within the confines of an estate area. He accepted he was in breach of a disqualification order. Mr Fitzgerald noted he had a young family, and he hoped for the opportunity of a non custodial sentence. 

He said that Mr Kerry hoped to get some building work. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Kerry had been disqualified from driving for six years for no insurance in December 2019. 

Mr Fitzgerald said that Mr Kerry accepted his record, and that he was at risk. He had learned his lesson and was a good family man. 

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to six months in the Midlands Prison, suspended for one year. She disqualified him from driving for eight years, taking into account the driving licence matter. 

