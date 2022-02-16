Prison sentence for man who was aggressive towards ambulance crew and gardaí in Laois town

A man became aggressive towards ambulance staff and gardaí, Portlaoise District Court heard last Thursday.

James Donoghue, 36, of 7 Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at that address on June 20, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at Esker Hills on that date there was a report of a man lying on the ground outside the estate at 11pm. He was breathing but was unresponsive. An ambulance was called. When it arrived, Mr Donoghue became aggressive to the ambulance crew and to the gardaí.

He was taken to the garda station, where he passed out again. He was then removed by ambulance to the hospital.

Appearing for Mr Donoghue, solicitor Philip Meagher said that Mr Donoghue had expressed his remorse and shame over what happened. He was a complete nuisance on the night and was a danger to himself.

There was a letter from the Travellers Mediation Group and he said that Mr Donoghue worked with that group and the Men’s Shed.

Counselling at Bridge Street had been arranged for him.

He had a drink problem over the years, but had abstained for a period.

His horses had been impounded by Laois County Council and he was told they were to be put down. On the day of this incident he had been at the height of his anxiety. The horses had helped with his mental health. He had dealt poorly with the thought of losing them. He rarely takes a drink now and is on medication for anxiety and depression.

Judge Staines said that Mr Donoghue was extremely intoxicated on this occasion. He was aggressive towards the gardaí and the ambulance staff, who were under severe pressure in their jobs and the last thing they needed to be dealing with are drunk aggressive people.

The court had given him numerous opportunities in the past in the form of probation, community service and suspended sentences.

She said it was the end of the line now and this behaviour had to stop.

She sentenced him to three months in the Midlands Prison.

A recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.