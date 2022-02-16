Gardaí nab banned motorist allegedly driving on drugs in Portlaoise

Laois Offaly gardaí have arrested a the driver of a car stopped in Portlaoise who was
Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the car was stopped on Wednesday, February 16.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today stopped this vehicle in Portlaoise after a check on the Garda Mobility App showed it was out of Tax and NCT.
"The driver was discovered to driving under the influence, disqualified from driving and gave false details when stopped. A passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of cannabis," said the statement.
The Gardaí added that the driver, who was arrested, faces court proceedings commenced. The vehicle was seized.
