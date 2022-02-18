Search

18 Feb 2022

Midlands recycling facility directors face jailover alleged contempt of court

Increase in metal theft in Donegal

Reporter:

Court Reporter

18 Feb 2022 8:23 PM

A court order that a waste recycling facility in the Midlands can only accept construction and demolition waste has been persistently breached, a High Court judge has been told.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told that residents living close to a site operated by Oxigen Environmental at Barnan, Daingean, in Co Offaly,  claim the facility is in persistent breach of the terms of an order given by him last September.

The residents had brought High Court proceedings against the facility's operator Guessford Ltd, trading as Oxigen Environmental. The residents argued that certain activities being carried out at the facility was breach of its planning permission.

The residents who brought the action are Elaine Kelly Dunne, Noel Moore, Ann Flynn, David Kelly, Annette McGrath, Lousie O'Sullivan, Claire Moore Matt Kelly and Michael Kelly.

Arising out of the alleged contempt the local residents have brought fresh proceedings seeking the attachment and possible committal of of parties including the company's directors Mr Sean Doyle and Mr Alan Doyle.

In his judgement last September Mr Justice Simons made orders prohibiting the site from accepting any other type of waste material, other than construction and demolition waste.

The judge made the order after finding that the conditions of the planning permission granted to the operators of the facility, were such that only construction and demolition waste can be accepted at the site.

The facility, the judge added, cannot accept other material such mixed dry recyclables, was from household or commercial skips or waste from civic amenity sites.

Represented by Oisin Collins SC, Margaret Heavey Bl instructed by solicitor Aoife O'Connell the residents returned before the High Court this week claiming that the court's order has not been complied with.

It is alleged that there has been no change in activity at the site, and communications about the alleged breaches of the court's decision have not been heeded by the defendant company. 

They claim that commercial, timber and municipal waste is being processed at the site, resulting in associated noise and dust emissions.

Mr Justice Simons granted the residents permission to bring and serve a motion seeking the defendant's directions attachment and committal to prison for the alleged breach.

The matter will return before the court early next week.  

In their action the residents claimed that activities on the site were confined to the recycling of construction and demolition waste only, and it could not accept and treat other waste including non-inert commercial or municipal waste.
Opposing the action Oxigen had argued that it was authorised, thanks to a permit initially granted by Offaly Co Council in 2010, to carry out a much broader range of activities at the facility, including receiving and treating commercial waste and timber.

No organic or household waste is accepted at the facility, it added.

In his judgement Mr Justice Simons said the court had been asked to determine the extent of what activities Oxigen can carry out at the facility under the planning permission. 

The court added that it also had to assess evidence put before it to determine whether any of the activities carried out at the waste facility fell outside of the authorised use.

Ruling in favour of the residents the judge said he was satisfied that the planning permit allows Oxigen to only accept construction and demolition for recycling at the facility. 

Such material, the judge said, included stone and soil from excavations, brick rubble and concrete.

Other material could not be accepted at the site, he said.

The judge also made an order prohibiting Oxigen from accepting fridges, waste electrical and Electonic equipment, beds mattresses, sofas and tyres and the treatment of timber, by shredding at the site. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media