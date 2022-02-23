Teenagers in court charged with violent disorder at Midlands school

Six teenagers, some of whom are under 18, have appeared in court charged with allegedly committing violent disorder at a secondary school in the Midlands.

David Nevin (18), 8 Camlin Meadows, Farneyhoogan, Longford, Nikolas Bikar (18), 10 Annaly Park, Longford and Gift Osabuehaen (19), 42 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford were charged following an incident at St Mel's College, Longford on April 12 last year.

They appeared alongside three co-accused juveniles, all of whom are under the age of 18 and cannot be named for legal reasons.

All six were granted bail subject to a series of strict conditions.

They included orders that each of the accused reside at their home address, obey a curfew and provide a mobile phone number to gardai for the purpose of remaining contactable at all times.

Garda Sergeant Mark Mahon, for the State, said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for 'summary disposal', meaning the matter could be heard at District Court level.

The case was adjourned until March 22 when jurisdiction is expected to be ruled on.

Legal aid was also granted to each of the accused parties.