Man charged with cocaine possession at Midlands hospital

A certificate from the forensic science laboratory is still awaited in the case of a man accused of possessing illegal drugs at three locations in Offaly, including Tullamore Hospital.
Aidan Boulton (44), Ballyshannon Apartments, Derrinturn, Carbury, previously appeared at Tullamore District Court accused of having cannabis for supply at his address on April 10, 2021.
On the same date, it is alleged he possessed cocaine for supply at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore and in Bracknagh village.
Mr Boulton had previously been granted legal aid and the prosecution was adjourned for directions from the DPP because the report from the forensic science laboratory was required by the gardai.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan said last week the certificate from the laboratory was still awaited and he sought another adjournment for six weeks.
Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter to April 6 next.
