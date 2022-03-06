Man 'drank too much' in Laois town

A man “drank too much,” Portlaoise district court heard last week.
Thomas Delaney, 26, of 41 Grove Road West, London was charged with intoxication and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Churchfield Heights, Mountrath on February 17 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Delaney was very abusive to a garda at Churchfields Heights in Mountrath. He was trying to hit out at the garda. He was taken to Portlaoise garda station where he sobered up.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he had relations in Castletown. He had drank too much and caused a nuisance. He had apologised.
Judge Alec Gabbett ordered that €150 be given to the court poor box and he applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.
