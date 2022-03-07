Search

08 Mar 2022

Local builder who tried to get woman into car convicted of garda impersonation

Courts

Kildare builder who tried to get woman into car convicted in garda impersonation trial

Court Gavel

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Mar 2022 11:23 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

An Athy builder has been convicted of trying to get a woman into her car in the middle of the night by pretending to be a garda and intimidating her.

Declan McGowan, (33), of Branswood, Athy, Co Kildare, told gardai that he pulled his car up alongside the woman who was walking on the Kimmage Road Lower in Dublin city on the night of September 18 last year because he thought she was in danger.

Andra Calauz told the trial that she on the phone having an argument with her husband who was in their nearby home. McGowan told her he was a garda and had a gun in the car, told her she was beautiful, took her hand and kissed it and hugged her.

She said she felt frightened and pressurised by McGowan and that he repeatedly told her to get into his car.

Her husband Daniel Ion said that when he arrived on the scene, McGowan started choking him with one hand and Ms Calauz began crying. He said McGowan was shouting at him to go back inside to his children or he would call Tusla and they would be taken away.

He said McGowan was "screaming" at his wife to get into the car. He said he felt at the time that McGowan was either a corrupt cop or “a dangerous man". He said he told McGowan two or three times to let his wife go and said to his wife that, whatever happens, she should not get into the car.

Mr Ion called gardaí who arrived within minutes and arrested McGowan.

McGowan had pleaded not guilty to the attempted coercion of Ms Calauz, assaulting her, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána and assaulting Mr Ion causing him harm.

After a four day trial, a jury took just short of three hours on Monday, March 7, to return guilty verdicts on all four counts.

Judge Patricia Ryan thanked jurors for their time. She remanded McGowan on continuing custody until June 17, when a sentence hearing will take place.

After his arrest, McGowan told gardaí that the woman had told him that she was in danger, that her husband kept her locked in the apartment and she didn't want to go back there. Both Mr Ion and his wife denied these suggestions in their testimony to the trial.

McGowan told gardaí that when Mr Ion arrived on the scene, he struck his wife in the face. McGowan claimed he only restrained Mr Ion to prevent him from attacking the woman again.

He said he told Mr Ion he was going to call the guards when Mr Ion threatened to shoot him. He said that he never told anyone he was a garda and said this may have been a misunderstanding because of a “massive language barrier”.

He denied ever kissing or hugging the woman.

'What they did was savage' - Parents jailed for child cruelty that left their daughter disabled

Defending counsel Garnet Orange SC told the jury that the only thing his client did wrong was to make a foolish decision to act “the good Samaritan”.

“He made the critical mistake of placing himself between a husband and wife,” counsel said.

Driver arrested in Laois Offaly town after Garda spot check

John Moher BL, prosecuting, said that Mr McGowan's account was fantastical. He said that when the defendant's efforts to get the woman into his car were interrupted by her husband's appearance “he flew into a rage” and assaulted the man.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media