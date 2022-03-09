Man committed 'fair spate' of thefts from shops in Laois towns

A man appeared facing a number of theft charges at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday last week.

Andrejus Antonovas, 40, of 7 Glenkeen Crescent, Fairgreen, Portlaoise was charged with theft of Hugo Boss aftershave from Shaws on June 24, 2021; theft of two bottles of vodka from Aldi on August 15, 2021; theft of four cans of Desperado from Spar, Station Road, Portarlington on June 20, 2021; theft of a perfume set from Dunnes Pharmacy, Portarlington on February 11 this year; theft of a bottle of vodka from Centra Portarlington and theft of six bottles of Malibu and two bottles of Famous Grouse from SuperValu, Portarlington on January 31 this year and theft of two bottles of Baileys from Centra on February 4.

He pleaded guilty to all matters

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined the charges before the court.

On February 11, 2022 Mr Antonovas took a perfume set from Dunnes Pharmacy, to the value of €70. He was co-operative, Sgt Kirby said.

On January 31 this year a bottle of vodka was taken from Centra. It was not recovered.

Also on the same date six bottles of Malibu were taken and two bottles of Famous Grouse from SuperValu. The value was €200.

On February 4 this year at Centra Portarlington two bottles of Baileys were taken worth €48. They were not recovered.

Four cans of Desperado were taken from Spar Portarlington on June 20 last year. They were not recovered.

At Aldi on August 15, 2021 two bottles of vodka were taken worth €36. They were not recovered.

At Shaws Portlaoise Hugo Boss aftershave to the value of €74 was taken on June 24 last year. It was not recovered.

Appearing for Mr Antonovas, solicitor Michael Byrne said his client was addicted to alcohol.

He accepted that now and was willing to seek treatment.

He was in custody for a number of weeks and it was a sobering experience.

He originally came from Lithuania.

Mr Byrne sought a probation report on the basis of Mr Antonovas seeking treatment.

Judge Alec Gabbett noted it was a fair spate of offences.

“How do the businesses of Portlaoise and Portarlington do business if stuff walks out of the shop. I have a duty to them as well,” noted the Judge.

Mr Byrne said that Mr Antonovas accepted responsibility.

It was noted that bail had been refused previously in Tullamore.

Judge Gabbett remanded him in custody for two weeks for a probation report.