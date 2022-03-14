Laois GAA players sworn in as Gardaí

Young men from Laois were among the new Garda recruits who were attested as sworn members in March.

Ronan McEvoy (left) from Portlaoise and Alan Kinsella from Courtwood who were sworn in as Gardai last Friday. Another young Garda from Abbeyleix Killian Stynes was also sworn in.

Ronan plays for Portlaoise GAA and Alan plays for Courtwood GAA. Both played underage football together for Laois.

The Laois natives were among 70 Gardaí were attested on March 11 at the Garda Training College in Templemore.

They began their Garda training in July 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic and have undertaken a blend of on-line learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, and experiential learning in training Garda stations. These 70 newly sworn Gardaí will now take on operational responsibilities.



Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "Training to become a member of An Garda Síochána can be demanding under normal circumstances, however undertaking the programme during the COVID crisis will have made it all the more challenging for this intake of trainees.

"This group has quickly adapted to a new model of hybrid learning, and each of the 70 Gardaí being attested today has already shown their commitment to keeping people safe. I admire their personal strength in seeing the programme through to today’s attestation.

"I am pleased that on a week when we have just marked International Women’s Day, 35% of the new Gardaí passing out today are women, and with already one of the highest rates of female officers in Europe, it is our hope that we can continue building on this progress.

"These new Gardaí will begin their operational duties right away, and will help implement community policing initiatives as well as work to detect and prevent crime in communities throughout the country.

"This is a proud day for the 70 newly attested Gardaí and their families and I very much look forward to following their careers in the organisation while they work hard to keep people safe.

"Having regard to our current recruitment campaign; there are just days left for people to apply to join our organisation, and I have no doubt that seeing this group of newly attested Gardaí pass out today will inspire others to come forward to join An Garda Síochána” concluded Commissioner Harris.