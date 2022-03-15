Search

15 Mar 2022

Midlands man had tools stolen in Offaly on sale at Dublin market

Avoids jail

Midlands man had tools stolen in Offaly on sale at Dublin market

Reporter:

Court Reporter

15 Mar 2022 8:23 PM

A midlands man who had stolen power tools valued at approximately €3,000 at a Sunday market has been given a suspended sentence

Brian Nevin (30) was caught with the stolen tools when a tradesman found a drill that had been stolen from his van in Tullamore, Co Offaly, among goods for sale at the Balbriggan market.

Nevin, of Saint Matthews Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford, pleaded guilty on the basis of recklessness to 13 counts of the possession of stolen tools at Balbriggan Sunday market, Folkstown Little, Balbriggan on January 21, 2018. He has 29 previous convictions.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the tools recovered included multiple drills, a screw gun, laser level, planer, an impact driver, a saw and a phase tester. Numerous tradesmen came forward to claim tools that had been stolen from them.

Garda Aaron Shanahan told Kieran Kelly BL, prosecuting, that a tradesman in Tullamore had items stolen from his van on two occasions and travelled to Balbriggan market where he saw a Nissan van show up with two men who emptied tools onto a table.

He approached the table recognised a drill and verified an inscription to check it was an item stolen from him. He paid €50 to secure the drill and then went to gardai.

Gardai arrested Nevin and recovered the tools. A sum of cash was also seized, as well as the van being used.

Cathal McGreal BL, defending, said his client was a family man who participates in his local community. He said Nevin accepts he should have done better.

Laois Garda Superintendent targeted by scammers

Judge Melanie Greally noted Nevin has not come to further adverse attention and this was his only transgression since 2015. She took into account details set out in reports before the court noting he was at moderate risk of reoffending but largely prosocial in his community.

Jail time extended for attempted murderer's attack on prison officer

Judge Greally imposed a 12-month sentence which she suspended for 12 months on strict conditions.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media