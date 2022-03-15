Midlands man had tools stolen in Offaly on sale at Dublin market

A midlands man who had stolen power tools valued at approximately €3,000 at a Sunday market has been given a suspended sentence

Brian Nevin (30) was caught with the stolen tools when a tradesman found a drill that had been stolen from his van in Tullamore, Co Offaly, among goods for sale at the Balbriggan market.

Nevin, of Saint Matthews Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford, pleaded guilty on the basis of recklessness to 13 counts of the possession of stolen tools at Balbriggan Sunday market, Folkstown Little, Balbriggan on January 21, 2018. He has 29 previous convictions.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the tools recovered included multiple drills, a screw gun, laser level, planer, an impact driver, a saw and a phase tester. Numerous tradesmen came forward to claim tools that had been stolen from them.

Garda Aaron Shanahan told Kieran Kelly BL, prosecuting, that a tradesman in Tullamore had items stolen from his van on two occasions and travelled to Balbriggan market where he saw a Nissan van show up with two men who emptied tools onto a table.

He approached the table recognised a drill and verified an inscription to check it was an item stolen from him. He paid €50 to secure the drill and then went to gardai.

Gardai arrested Nevin and recovered the tools. A sum of cash was also seized, as well as the van being used.

Cathal McGreal BL, defending, said his client was a family man who participates in his local community. He said Nevin accepts he should have done better.

Judge Melanie Greally noted Nevin has not come to further adverse attention and this was his only transgression since 2015. She took into account details set out in reports before the court noting he was at moderate risk of reoffending but largely prosocial in his community.

Judge Greally imposed a 12-month sentence which she suspended for 12 months on strict conditions.