Laois Garda Superintendent targeted by scammers

Supt John Lawless
A Laois Garda Superintendent was targeted by scammers on the eve of a joint policing meeting.
Laois Superintendent John Lawless told a Joint Policing Committee meeting that he had received a scam text message the previous night. He used the incident as an example of the prevalence of online fraud occurring in Laois and throughout the country.
He was speaking about the “significant” amount of online fraud being committed in the county. “I got it last night myself. It encouraged me to click on a link from a bank,” he told the JPC meeting in Portlaoise on Monday.
He said people are getting caught by these scams “day after day” all over the country. He urged people to listen to the advice on online fraud.
