Gardai to offer bike theft prevention advice for Laois bike week

A bike theft prevention information stand will be set up beside Abbeyleix Library this Thursday, May 19.
Abbeyleix Gardai will dispense practical tips and advice on how to secure bikes during the event. They will be joined by the Road Safety Authority(RSA) and Laois County Council, who will have some freebies for kids and adults on the day.
The event is taking place as part of Laois Bike Week. The stand will be open in Abbeyleix on Thursday, May 19 between 4pm and 6pm.
