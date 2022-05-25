Same reason given to Laois Offaly judge every week by uninsured drivers

A Laois Offaly District Court judge has told a defendant who said he needed his car for work that she hears that every week.

Arindam Nandi (33) 40 Tara Grove, Wellpark, Galway, pleaded guilty to the offence which took place on August 13, 2021 when Mr Nandi was stopped at Frankford, Kilcormac by Garda Brendan Kenny.

He was asked for his driving licence and insurance but failed to produce and his vehicle was seized.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Nandi was 33 years old and worked in digital marketing. He had bought the car online that day and didn’t have time to get it insured. He had a full driving licence. He was three and a half years in Ireland. He had no previous convictions and had handed in his licence to last Wednesday’s court.

He told Judge Miriam Walsh at Tullamore District Court that he needed his car.

But she told the defendant that everyone who needs a car needs to have insurance.

She was about to disqualify him but Mr Farrelly and Mr Nandi pleaded with her not to. She imposed a fine of €600 and took into consideration failure to produce.