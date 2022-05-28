Search

28 May 2022

Man charged with assault told to bring more compensation

Reporter:

Court Reporter

28 May 2022 10:23 PM

A man who repeatedly punched a fast food worker and then punched another man who tried to intervene, was told to come back to court with more compensation. 

Aleksandrs Fadejevs, 24, of The Hermitage, Portlaoise admitted attacking the chip shop worker along with another man but claimed he had no recollection of the incident. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant had entered Malick’s Takeaway on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise at 9.30pm on February 12 and lashed out at the worker. He went behind the counter and the worker was “punched several times in the face and around the head.” When another man intervened, he too was “pushed in the face” and fell injuring his right knee. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had no recollection of attending the chipper. “I think it is an example of how people don’t understand the adverse impacts of drinking spirits,” she remarked. 

She said her client was a construction worker who had been drinking whiskey on the evening in question. She said he has a young daughter and his family live in Latvia. He brought two letters of apology and “€350 in court today which he has gathered up,” Ms Fitzpatrick said. 

Judge Patricia Cronin said “the court does not consider that to be adequate to compensate them for the event on the evening in question.”  She described the assaults as “serious matters“ and suggested the defendant bring a further €650 along on the next date. 

Judge Cronin said the man should bring €1,000 to court on the next occasion and she would consider fines of €150 for each of the assaults given that the man has no previous convictions. She remanded the case back to July 7 for further compensation. 

