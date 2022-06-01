Portlaoise driver had no insurance, tax or L-plates

Gardai seized a car from an uninsured, unaccompanied learner driver in Laois on Tuesday.
Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the car in Portlaoise and discovered the driver had no insurance, no tax and was unaccompanied while driving on a learner permit. The vehicle also failed to display any L-plates.
Gardai seized the car and the driver. The driver will now face a day in court.
