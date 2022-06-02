Search

02 Jun 2022

Judge asked to be 'lenient' on women caught stealing from supermarket

Reporter:

Court Reporter

02 Jun 2022 9:53 PM

Two women from Laois and Offaly have pleaded guilty to stealing items on two separate occasions from a Tullamore store during last week's sitting of the District Court.

Before the court were Nikita Mulpeter, 226 The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, Laois; and Leah Wells, 33 Cluain Darragh, Tullamore.

The court was told that the two women stole the items from the shelves on two separate occasions but on the same date, Friday April 22, 2022.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court that Mulpeter entered Tesco's, Cloncollig, Tullamore on the date in question, removed items from the shelves amounting to €240 and left the store without paying. The goods were subsequently recovered.

The Sergeant said the defendant had six previous convictions, including two for theft.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin told the court that Mulpeter is 28 years of age, has two children and is unemployed. “Both of her children have some difficulties,” remarked Mr Martin. “She apologises for the incident. It occurred during what was a difficult time for her.”

Judge Patricia Cronin convicted and fined €250.

Sgt O'Sullivan said Leah Wells stole €60 worth of items from the shelves of Tesco's, Cloncollig.

The defending solicitor Patrick Martin told the Judge that his client was pleading guilty to the offence. “The goods were subsequently recovered,” commented Mr Martin. “She made a full admission. She has no previous convictions.” He said Wells is 28 years of age and has four children, one of whom is autistic. She is unemployed and is in receipt of a carer's allowance. The solicitor added that his client apologises and he asked the Judge to “please be as lenient as possible.”

Judge Cronin applied the Probation Act.

