Laois Gardai seize car during Operation Slow Down

Laois Gardai seized a vehicle from a speeding motorist during Operation Slow Down.
Gardai said “Laois Roads Policing Unit had several detections yesterday(Thursday) as part of Operation Slow Down. Gardai detected vehicles travelling at 164 kmph in a 120 kmph zone and a vehicle travelling at 94 kmph in a 60 kmph zone.”
They said: “One driver stopped doing 152 kmph in a 120kmph zone, was a permanent resident in the country driving a vehicle on foreign plates for 18 months that import duty had not been paid on. Vehicle impounded under the Finance Act. No tax or insurance was in place on same.”
