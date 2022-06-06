Search

06 Jun 2022

Man given jail term for no insurance

06 Jun 2022 9:53 PM

A man has been banned from driving and jailed for ten months for driving without insurance.

Alin Rosca, 29, of 1 Church View, Patrick Street, Mountrath was stopped by gardai at Patrick Street on March 17 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the garda who stopped the defendant was aware that he was disqualified. He said the defendant has eight previous convictions, three of which are for no insurance. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client works in a takeaway restaurant earning around €300 per week. He said on St Patrick’s Day “they received a flood of orders and his boss asked him would he assist and he was given the keys of a car.” 

Mr Meagher said the man’s boss was unaware of his driving record when he asked him to help deliver the food. He said the defendant “acknowledges that this was a completely reckless and utterly stupid decision for him to get into a car.” 

Judge Miriam Walsh said she was “shocked” that someone with his history would drive. She disqualified him from driving for ten years, fined him €850 and sentenced him to five months in prison for not having insurance and five months consecutive for driving without a licence. She fixed recognisance in case of appeal.

