Laois Crime: Teenager undergoing surgeries after daytime assault in Portlaoise

A teenager was hospitalised after he was assaulted last Saturday afternoon in Portlaoise.

The 19 year old young man was attacked at 3.10pm, in the grounds of the Laois County Council offices on James Fintan Lalor Avenue.

The young man has suffered "significant facial injuries" that require several surgeries, according to a spokesperson for Laois Gardaí.

He has already undergone surgery but is awaiting another surgery.

"Currently in St James Hospital awaiting further surgery," the spokesperson said.

There is no description of an assailant.

The public are asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station if they have any information, at 057 8674100.

