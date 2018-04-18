Gardaí confirm man found dead in house

Laois Offaly Division Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post mortem to determine the course of their investigation after the discovery of a body in a house in Edenderry.

Gardaí attended at a house on St. Francis Street, Edenderry at approximately 11.45am on Tuesday morning, April 17.

They discovered the body of man in his 30s. It's believed the man may have been dead for some time.

The body was later removed to the morgue at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where a post mortem is due to take place on Wednesday.

Gardaí said that the result of that post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.