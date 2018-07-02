Laois gardai launch investigation after incident in housing estate

Gardai in Laois are investigating an incident that took place in a housing estate last week.

It is understood that one man in his 30's was beaten and sustained injuries to his head and ribs in Mountmellick after he was set upon by a number of other men.

An ambulance was called to the scene in Kirwan Park on Thursday, June 28 around 8pm. The man was taken to Tullamore hospital with suspected broken ribs and injuries to his head.

Mountmellick gardai are investigating the incident.