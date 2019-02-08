Laois Offaly gardai arrest two following drugs raid

Two men have been arrested following a drugs raid on a house in Birr on Friday, February 8.

Birr gardaí, assisted by officers from the Laois-Offaly Divisional Drugs unit, carried out the search as part of an operation into the sale and supply of diamorphine (heroin) in the Birr area.

The search was carried out on a house in Birr town and during the operation, officers seized approximately €600 worth of heroin.

They also seized an amount of prescription medication and cash.

Two men in their 30s and 40s were arrested and detained at Birr Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the incident.

