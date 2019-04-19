'Dreadful' killing of journalist Lyra McKee condemned by Laois TD and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

The killing of a journalist Lyra McKeen in the Derry shows a 'horrendous reckless regard' for human life, according to Laois TD the Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

Minister Flanagan expressed his condemnation of the killing of journalist last night which she was shot by terrorists during an incident in the city.

“I am utterly shocked by the killing last night of Lyra McKee. Such a reckless regard for human life is horrendous.

"My thoughts are with all the family and friends of Lyra and all those impacted by this dreadful killing. For a 29-year-old to be killed while simply doing their job is beyond words.

"We don't say it enough but journalists play a vital role in society, exposing themselves to danger so we can get a true insight into events

"The courageous PSNI officers who risk their lives to maintain public safety deserve nothing less than wholehearted support from everyone in the community,” concluded the statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the killing but it is suspected that dissident republicans were involved.

The killing took place on the eve of the anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.