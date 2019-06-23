Phone hidden in sock going into Laois prison

A woman caught entering the Midlands Prison with a mobile phone hidden in her sock claimed that she always carries her phone there ever since breaking a phone 15 years ago.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Teresa Joyce, 59, with an address at Derreenteige, Castlerea, Roscommon, charged with bringing a phone into prison.

Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on May 5 this year, the accused was detected at the Midlands Prison with a mobile phone hidden in her sock.

She had no previous convictions and cooperated fully with the gardaí.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused, who works with the HSE, had never been in trouble in her life and was petrified by her court appearance.

Defence said that the accused had formerly been in a relationship with a prisoner, who was father to her daughter.

No pressure was placed on her and she had on a long sock with the phone inside it.

The accused herself told the court that 15 years ago she broke her phone, so ever since she always keeps her phone in her sock.

She said she had no need to bring the phone into the prisoner.

However, the arresting garda told the court that on the day, the metal detector at the prison went off and the accused was asked three times if she had something on her lower leg and she said she hadn’t.

The accused was convicted and fined €300 by Judge Catherine Staines.