SCAM ALERT: Gardaí and An Post issue warning over text message scam

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Gardaí and An Post have warned the public over a text message scam and says that anyone who gets such a message should delete it immediately.

An Post is advising people to not click on any links and delete the text as these do not originate from An Post.

It adds that scammers can spoof the SMS Alpha Tag to say “An Post” so it goes into the An Post SMS thread on your phone.

Gardai have also advised the public to be aware of the scam and to delete any messages.