Irish Prison Sevice now has a Director of Corporate Services

Staff working at prisons in Portlaoise and other parts of the country a new Director of Corporate Services on the management team who is an expert in data protection and corporate governance.

The Director-General of the Irish Prison Service, Caron McCaffrey announced the appointment of Donna Creavan as the Director of Corporate Services in the Irish Prison Service.

A statement said Ms Creavan has been appointed following an open recruitment competition and is a governance, compliance and risk specialist.

“I am delighted to welcome Donna to the Irish Prison Service as Director of corporate services," said the Director General.

"Donna joins us at an exciting time for the Irish Prison Service and her experience and expertise will be a valuable asset to us at a time of change to our governance structures at local and national level. Her leadership skills will support the delivery of our new Strategic Plan, focused on excellent service, stronger governance and accountability and engaged and committed employees”.

A statement said Ms Creavan Donna has trained in law, finance, risk management, strategy, public administration and governance.

She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Laws LL.B from the National University of Ireland, Galway and a Masters in Management & Corporate Governance from the University of Ulster.

She is a qualified Company Secretary through the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and in 2017 was awarded the Certified Data Protection Officer designation by the Association of Compliance Officers Ireland having completed a Professional Post Graduate Certificate in Data Protection Policy and Procedures in the University of Dublin.

Since 2018, Ms Creavan is a member of the Board of Directors for Pobal, appointed to the Board by the Minister of the Department for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring. She has served as a director for a number of voluntary organisations and has provided a focal point for independent advice and guidance on the conduct of business, governance and compliance for over a decade.

Prior to joining the Irish Prison Service, Donna worked in Pobal, SUSI, CDETB and as Assistant Commissioner in the Data Protection Commission. As Director of Corporate Services will also have responsibility for Health and Safety Compliance, the Legal Unit and ICT division.