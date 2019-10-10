Upgrade of paramilitary wing at Portlaoise Prison not complete

Refurbishment work has been carried out at the section of Portlaoise Prison that houses dissident paramilitary republicans and more work is planned to upgrade toilet and washing facilities for inmates.

A statement from the Irish Prison Service said some refurbishment works have been completed at the E Block.

"This includes the refurbishment of the serveries on each landing, installation of toilets in three cells for convalescence care purposes, refurbishment of laundry facilities on two landings.

"The domestic science (teaching) rooms are under refurbishment currently," said the statement.

Further work is planned at the high-security jail.

"The prison service said works to repair the roof and recreation yard is currently at the evaluation of tender stage.

"The specification and tender documentation to refurbish toilets/showers in E block is currently under preparation," said a statement.

In the absence of complete refurbishment, the Irish Prison Service confirmed that slopping would continue at the jail.

The Irish Prison Service said work on the demolition of the D block has been completed.

Significant capital investment was announced for Limerick Prison in the 2020 budget.