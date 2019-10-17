WATCH Portlaoise's prison officers might want to see what a new £54 million prison block looks like in Northern Ireland
Davis House at Maghaberry Prison
Prison officers and other staff at jails in Portlaoise and other facilities run by the Irish Prison Service might be interested in the new £54 million prison service opened in Northern Ireland today.
Davis House at Maghaberry Prison is described as one of the most modern prison facilities in the UK & Europe.
The Northern Ireland Prison services describe the facility as state of the art facility and incorporates 372 cells.
£54 million prison bock opened by @NIPrisons today https://t.co/16M6UgmL9R— Leinster Express (@LaoisNews) October 17, 2019
