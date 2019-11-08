Gardai investigate late night assault alleged by Laois man

A report by a Laois man of being assaulted at a late night venue is being investigated by Gardai.

The man, from Ballybrittas is understood to have flagged down Gardai on the main street at Naas, Kildare at 1.20am on Sunday November 3.

The 24 year old man claimed that he had been head butted and there was a cut to the bridge of his nose.

Naas Gardaí are investigating.