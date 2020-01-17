Prison chaplaincy services are overstretched in big jails

The Chaplaincy service in jails is essential but overstretched at prisons in Portlaoise and elsewhere, according to the Inspector of Prisons.

“The Chaplaincy service remains overstretched and under-resourced, especially in larger prisons. It is striking to note the number of volunteers who support and assist the chaplaincy service and without whom the service would struggle to operate,” says Ms Patricia Gilheaney in her recently published annual report.

She also highlighted difficulties around visiting.