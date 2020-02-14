Man (73) charged with 35 counts of indecent assault

A 73-year-old man has been charged with 35 counts of indecent assault.

At this week's Portlaoise District Court, Noel Lee (73), of Flat 21 Northleigh House, 248 Seymour Grove, Trafford, Manchester, England, was charged with 35 counts of indecent assault, at a location in Birr, Co. Offaly, on dates between December, 1980 and August, 1981.

Garda evidence outlined that the DPP had directed the matter be dealt with by indictment.

The garda said that the accused was arrested at Dublin Airport on February 12 last. After being charged and cautioned the accused replied: “Not guilty.”

The accused was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear before Cloverhill District Court on February 20 next.

Solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher, standing in for Mr Donal Farrelly, requested medical attention for the accused in custody, as he had a number of complaints including problems with his heart and blood pressure.

Mr Meagher also asked that the accused be put under protection while in custody, due to the nature of the charges.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the accused be separated from other inmates.

No reporting restrictions were made in the case, meaning the accused can be named.