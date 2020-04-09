Photographs of the major drugs haul seized in Portlaoise by Laois Gardaí

Laois Gardaí yesterday found an estimated €555,000 worth of drugs in Portlaoise.

The division has now shared images and more details on what they uncovered.

"As a result of an intelligence led operation Laois Divisional Drugs Unit and members of Portlaoise station party carried out a search this afternoon in Portlaoise during the course of which they recovered a quantity of herbal cannabis estimated at €20000.

"Further searches resulted in seizures of €500,000 of cannabis, a quantity of cocaine valued at €35000, a large amount of prescription tablets and a large amount of packaging and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

"Three people were subsequently detained," they said.

They ask the public to play their part by staying home.

"We will continue to police and tackle criminals at this time but the public have a part to play in staying home avoiding non essential travel so we can continue to protect and work with our Communities," the Gardaí said.