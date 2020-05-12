Multiple arrests as Gardaí make more drugs seizures in midlands - this time speed and cocaine

More arrests and drug discoveries have pushed the value of drugs seized in the Midlands in the past month beyond the €2 million mark.

On Monday, April 11 Gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Green Road area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. During the course of the search, Gardaí recovered cannabis with an estimated value of €2600 (pending analysis).

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in the Ashe Road area of Mullingar. Gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected Amphetamines (speed) with an estimated value of €135,000 (pending analysis).

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Earlier today, Tuesday, April 12, Gardaí seized approximately €35,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man following a search of an apartment complex in the Clondra area of Longford carried out today.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

On Monday, Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise/Tullamore Detective Units assisted by members from Birr Garda Station carried out a search at a house in the Birr area.

Over €100,000 worth of cannabis was seized as part of the search. Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/94.

The latest operations push the value of drug seizures since early April beyond the €2 million mark. Gardaí have seized more than €1.5 million in Laois since April 8.

At least three people have died from drug overdoses during the same period.