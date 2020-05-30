Gardaí urge people to be on alert for turf thieves in Laois and Offaly

The bogs are very busy with people making the most of the weather to save the turf - but the turf thieves are also lurking and Gardaí in Laois and Offaly have urged people to be vigilant.

Gardaí have progressed investigations into recent thefts of turf from Cloghan Castle bog, Lusmagh in the Birr but they remain cautions.

But Gardaí are asking anybody with information to come forward or they add, from any location around Laois and Offaly.

"We are also asking people to report any suspicious activity in that area and Gardai are conducting patrols to combat this theft of type.

"We remain vigilant towards incidents of this type. We thank the public for their assistance today," they said.